Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. 2,458,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.