Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,664,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

