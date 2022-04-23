Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.