Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 17,987 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 25,671,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.