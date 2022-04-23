Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

