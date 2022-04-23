Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

CAT traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 5,053,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

