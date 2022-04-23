Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 644 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.78. 688,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

