Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 648 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $234.71. The company had a trading volume of 837,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,064. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

