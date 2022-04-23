Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,634,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

