Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Shares of ECL traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. 1,049,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,130. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

