Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

Shares of WM stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.51. 1,599,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,075. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

