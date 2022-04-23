Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 555,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,388. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.