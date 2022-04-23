Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,293. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

