Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Cybin stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

