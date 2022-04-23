Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $150,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. 3,017,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average is $295.28.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.20.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

