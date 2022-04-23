Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Shares of DHR traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 3,017,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average of $295.28. Danaher has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

