Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Shares of DHR opened at $264.56 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average of $295.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

