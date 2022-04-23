Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.27 ($62.66).

BN stock opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.71. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

