DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $833.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.02 or 1.00120014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00058114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00027942 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

