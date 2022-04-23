Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $173.91.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

