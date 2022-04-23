Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0224

Databroker (DTX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $396.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

