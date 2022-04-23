DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

DBVT opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

