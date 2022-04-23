DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0018

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $333,303.85 and approximately $162.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

