Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $99.41 million and approximately $244,044.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 498,466,390 coins and its circulating supply is 496,155,716 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

