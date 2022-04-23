Decentral Games (DG) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Decentral Games (DG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $93.64 million and approximately $630,651.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 498,485,911 coins and its circulating supply is 496,460,837 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

