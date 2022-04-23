Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Purchases A$19,992.80 in Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Rating) insider Peter Thomas acquired 199,928 shares of Decmil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,992.80 ($14,700.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Decmil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.