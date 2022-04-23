DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DeFiChain has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $15.33 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $4.24 or 0.00010734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007146 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000710 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

