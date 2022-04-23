DeFine Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.13 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $46.27 million and $19.13 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.58 or 0.07442852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,686.91 or 0.99940985 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.