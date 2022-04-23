Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00261388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00644644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

