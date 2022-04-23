Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

