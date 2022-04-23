Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 1.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 1,292,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,067,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).
The firm has a market cap of £42.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 25.00 and a current ratio of 25.00.
Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)
