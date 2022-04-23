DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $57.78 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00005564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.78 million and $884,553.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.52 or 0.07406087 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.58 or 0.99818997 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

