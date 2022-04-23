Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $13.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

