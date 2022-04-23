Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,475

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,304.67.

PUK stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

