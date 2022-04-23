Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.12) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 8,473,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

