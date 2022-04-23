Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $54.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

