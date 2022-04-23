Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €177.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.15 ($182.95).

DB1 opened at €162.90 ($175.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.41.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

