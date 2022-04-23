DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $27.77 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. DEXTools has a total market cap of $27.77 million and $110,620.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,038,027 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.