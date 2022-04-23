Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $204.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.53.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.