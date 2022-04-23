DMScript Trading 50.1% Higher This Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $59,627.70 and $10.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.58 or 0.07442852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,686.91 or 0.99940985 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

