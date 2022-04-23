Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.754 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $961.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

