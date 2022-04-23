DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 25,648 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DV stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 122.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

