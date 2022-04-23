Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Dover alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.