Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $623.45

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 623.45 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 803.53 ($10.45). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.24), with a volume of 708,071 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.03) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.56).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.03), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($213,484.54).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.