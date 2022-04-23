Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $173.31. 6,355,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,798. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.19.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.