Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.56 and a 200 day moving average of $296.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

