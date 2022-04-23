Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 104 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

