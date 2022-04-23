Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.