Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.55 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. 5,863,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.