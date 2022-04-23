Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $3.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

